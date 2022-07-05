By Rotimi Ojomoyela

NO fewer than one million Nigerians will be recruited by the National Population Commission, NPC, for the conduct of the 2023 National Census.

The commission assured that a reliable technological innovation will be deployed for the conduct of the exercise to prevent politicians and interested elites from hijacking or manipulating the process.

The Commissioner representing Ekiti at the NPC, Mr. Deji Ajayi, spoke in Ado-Ekiti at a press conference heralding the trial census to be conducted in Ekiti, preparatory to next year’s main census exercise.

He noted that nine towns across nine local government areas, selected out of the 16 councils in the state, have been delineated into Enumerated Areas, EAs, to ease the trial census.

The councils include Ado, Emure, Iro, Ijero, Ikole, Iworoko, Ise, Ikun and Omuo Ekiti.

Ajayi said: “This is the first time we will be doing a paperless census, everything will be digital to check corruption and bring about accurate data that can help national development.

“Census is a massive operation that will engage one million personnel and managing such a huge workforce manually will raise huge logistical and documentation challenges.”