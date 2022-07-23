By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general and housing population census, the National Population Commission, NPC, has launched its census dashboard and mobile device management system for the provision of a reliable and credible demographic data.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Chairman, NPC, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, said that the launch of the management systems was for monitoring the inflow and quality check of data from the field during the 2023 Census.

He noted that the dashboard displays real-time performance of census data that the National Population Commission, National Bureau of Statistics and external users can use to proactively identify and resolve potential performance problems before they occur during household and population enumeration process.

Read Also:

Why Abia was undercounted in 2006 census – NPC

Buhari participates in trial census in Daura

2023 Census: NPC to conduct trail in sokoto LGAs

He said, “As part of our collective resolve in the Commission to conduct a fully digitalize census in Nigeria, the Commission is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this set objective.

“It is in furtherance of this that we are today witnessing the official launch of the Census Dashboard and Mobile Device Management System as a monitoring instrument to enhance the quality of data being collected during the census across the country real-time.

“In considering the effort put into setting up the monitoring system and idea behind it, we are convinced that the dashboard and Mobile Device Management System will serve the Commission and leads us to an expected end which, producing a very viable, verifiable, acceptable and reliable 2023 census.

“In concluding, let me once again reassure Nigerians that the Commission is poised on delivering a credible and reliable census that will be acceptable to Nigerians and the result will serve as a tool for development planning for our dear country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria