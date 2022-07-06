.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Yoruba community in the northern states, under the aegies of the Northern Yoruba Agenda for Tinubu (NOYAT), has disclosed that the Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufa’i is the best choice as the running mate of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the group, Abdullahi Muhammed Jika and the National Coordinator of the group, Hon. AbdulRasheed Adekeye, said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while weighing options for the position of the Vice President, should consider El-Rufai looking at his performance in Kaduna state.

According to group, El-Rufa’i, haven proven himself as Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the government of former president Olusegun Obasanjo and also as the present governor of Kaduna state ,is a confirmation of his capacity and abundant political experience as a man who knows the needs of the people.

” It is obvious that the best match to the APC presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is El-Rufa’i , a combination that can lead the country to an enviable position in the global scene,” they said.

The group explained that Tinubu being an experienced accountant and a political guru deserves a better running mate like the governor of Kaduna state.

According to the group, the infrastructural develoment in Kaduna state in recent times has scored Governor El-rufai high.