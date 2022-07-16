Nollywood actor, Prince Eke on Saturday pondered on how people boldly cheat on their partners with their ex-lovers.

Taking to his Instagram story, Prince Eke, the ex husband of singer, Muna Gee stated that he can’t wrap his head around people cheating on their partners with their exes.

“I really can’t wrap my head around some people cheating on their partners with their exes”.

Recall that Prince Eke had called out his estranged wife, Muma gee for saying her failed marriage was a disgrace.

Muma Gee in an interview with Sun News online revealed that contrary to the allegations of infidelity which Eke was said to have cited as the reason for the split. She claimed her ex-husband woke up one morning and decided he was walking out of the marriage to her dismay.

Reacting to the viral interview; Prince Eke via his instastories slammed his ex-wife and revealed he had borrowed her money to help her career, in which she was using the money to pay journalists to paint him black.