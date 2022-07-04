.

By EKANPOU ENEWARIDIDEKE

DESPERATION in politics pursued single-mindedly with a chronically pathological forgetfulness of Isaac Newton’s third law of motion that “for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction”, and Maria Daniels’ thesis that “life has its ups and downs, and problems arise when we want life to be our way when we want it to meet all of our expectations” – a characterisation of desperate politicians – is a thunderstorm, whirlwind, whirlpool, rainstorm, hurricane, etc, whose end is indescribably destructive but strangely hailed in a cavalier language as the peak of political strategising and wisdom by those they call desperate politicians in any political engagement.

A sole proprietorship and kingship of the political space these desperate politicians appear to have claimed in a satanic move to skunk and silence the democratically genuine winners of their party primaries. The political air is now stinking, oppressive, repelling and offensive because desperate politicians have parachuted themselves unto that space as deadly hijackers. Yet, sly, sanctimonious and cunning, many people don’t know them, neither do they know their characterisations – which is why their desperation always surges furiously like a ferocious flood into the political space without restraints.

There is no better way to dissipate, desecrate, deplete, abuse and prostitute one’s creative energies in reinforcement of the Rosicrucian philosopher Elbert Hubbard’s words “motion must equal emotion” than the desperation of desperate politicians to groundlessly displace their political opponents by whom the desperate politicians were electorally thrashed and swallowed in the primaries of the various political parties when such energies should be intelligently deployed as a solid supportive base for the advancement of the vision of the winners within the same political parties.

A canal for generational transformation it becomes for today and tomorrow when the desperate politicians desperately deploy their energies and resources towards the victory of their political opponents in the general elections, having failed the primaries of their political parties in intelligible democratic language electorally communicated and transmitted to them – a development likely to be viewed correctly as an insightful journey and demonstration of intellectual mastery of Timiebi Maika’s teaching on ‘positive energy-reversal’. But will the desperate politicians willingly walk on this safe path of conscious reversal cleared here?

Before and after the party primaries, there are personalities to be watched out in every political party. They are the desperate politicians capable of every stratagem to hamstring fellow contestants who have clearly won the primaries against their fevered imagination of victory when everybody knows that the likelihood of victory sails away from their ideologically chosen channel. Perhaps, instinctively, some people fear Satan from birth. No! Satan must not be feared! It is the desperate politicians who should be feared because they are far comparatively deadlier, more dangerous, destructive and desperate than Satan in their pathological vision to be enthroned as the only kings of the political space even where they have grown too benighted and wingless to master the ‘political aeronautics’ of the political space – which was why they failed their party primaries woefully.

Even the so-called desperate politicians deny that they are desperate politicians and unhesitatingly and shamelessly term others desperate politicians. However, the known desperate politicians vehemently deny the fitting categorisation of being desperate politicians, their characterisations which feature in every political engagement tell the full story because an antelope always entrapped for being a habitual lover of short cuts is known by its ‘Sokopu-sokopu’ steps and footmarks on the swampy forest. It could be safe to deny the tag of political desperation, but not the characterisations because they ring bell and tell the story of time in the forest better than coucal the Otiti bird in Akparemobou Forest.

Definitely, when a politician journeys to a ‘Babalawo’, seer, prophet, pastor, etc, for meditation aimed at ‘destructive alchemy’ before and after elections to silence and overturn the concluded victories of their political opponents, or when accredited cowboys are financially induced and engaged to eliminate the victorious candidates, it is a dangerous dance of desperate politicians poised to silence their co-contestants.

Let it be rung loudly into the ears of everybody on this space that in the history of political engagement anywhere on earth, earlier correspondingly dissuaded these desperate politicians are in their satanic moves, the better for humanity because after the targeted political opponents have been successfully quarantined or silenced, the destructive alchemy will spread or expand in a multiple dance like waves and systematically consume the supporters/acolytes of their hitherto electorally victorious opponents.

This signals the danger of silence when one of the three travellers on a canoe is viciously attacked on the mitigating ground that the other two on the stern and the centre of the canoe would not be harmed but likely to be tied like alligator and killed after the systematic hunting down of the paddlers on the bow and centre of the canoe. This is why we must form alliance with Soja Smooth, a barrister, in deprecation of the so-called desperate politicians in any part of the world where democracy is practised without the threat of hanging swords of destruction.

Long dead and buried issues of certificate forgery could be inventively manufactured or exhumed and alluringly coated with magnetising language of public communication after the party primaries against a victorious candidate as an after-thought upon a poor electoral performance. At such time the genius in the failed candidate discovers that the victor has a questionable secondary or university certificate who should be legally interrogated in the court of competent jurisdiction and be deprived of the democratically obtained victory.

An endless voyage to court begins. Only desperate politicians do this ritually as it is being done to some of the candidates in the various political parties who were victorious after the conduct of the party primaries. There are masters of rigging in every political space.

They are the desperate politicians who are ready to rig any election to be enthroned as winners rather undeservedly. Without hesitation and a prick of conscience these desperate politicians strive to bribe electoral officials to bend the rules of the game to guarantee their electoral victory even where it is obviously impossible.

•Enewaridideke, a poet and political activist, wrote from Akparemogbene, Delta State.