By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has denied reports making the rounds that it issued a sit-at-home order to the people of South-East.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the group advised everyone to go on with his/her businesses tomorrow.

“The IPOB leadership have condemned the barbaric killing of 14 innocent Igbo youths by Ebebuagu, and we have taken our strategic measures to curtail this from happening again, but we have not called for any unauthorized sit-at-home on Friday 22nd, July 2022 in response to this murder of the innocent Imo youths.

“We have also commended our people for protesting the murder of the innocent youths. We have ways of dealing with enemies in our territories without putting more pains on our people who are already under pains.

“We therefore urge our people to ignore the meaningless and senseless order to Sit-at Home tomorrow.

“IPOB did not order sit-at-home on Friday which is tomorrow 22nd July 2022, this would be reechoed tonight by IPOB leadership the Governing body. The Directorate Of State the DOS of The Indigenous People Of Biafra will speak to Night, please tune in to Radio Biafra tonight 21/07/2022 at 7:30 BT (Biafra Time).”