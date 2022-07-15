…Describes report as fake

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The presidency on Friday debunked the report that there is an advisory from the Department of State Service, DSS to Predident Muhammadu Buhari warning against the choice of Muslim-Muslim ticket by the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2023 general elections.

The presidency described the purported story by an online news platform as false.

Recall that controversy and condemnations have trailed the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima a Muslim as the presidential running mate to Ashiwaju Bola Tunubu who is also a Muslim.

A section of the country has claimed that the choice of Muslim/Muslim candidate did not reflect the religious diversity of the country.

Besides, the purported online report had claimed that the DSS in its adisory to the President had raised the alarm on the negative security implication of such a pair.

But reacting to the report, the Presidency in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said, “We wish to advise well-meaning Nigerians to ignore a laughably puerile report by an apparently pirate online newspaper seeking to sow division and chaos on the choice of Governor Kashim Shettima as the Running Mate of our Party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This so-called newspaper is like a deadly virus. Stay safe by keeping away from its toxic reports.”