By Steve Oko

Co-chair of Peace and Dialogue Forum, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, has urged the Federal Government to embrace dialogue and political solution on the trial of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The former Presidential Assistant on Privatisation who gave the counsel in a chat with Vanguard in Umuahia, said the option had become very imperative as a way of reducing the growing tension in the South East.

He noted that South East had never remained the same since the IPOB Leader was renditioned from Kenya in June last year, and submitted that the issues between him and the federal government could only be resolved politically.

“It is my prayers that the federal government seeks political solution to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case in order to reduce tension.

“As we requested during our visit to Mr. President , it is our conviction that in issues of this nature we could all resolve it with all the key players accepting responsibility for our common good.

“In doing this, we would spear the courts and the leadership of this country been put in a challenging situation”, the cleric said.

Bishop Onuoha who is also the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, said that South East needed to be peaceful ahead of the 2023 polls.

He noted that the case of Nnamdi Kanu had become a major issue in the entire South East that nobody could dismiss with a wave of the hand, saying that the earlier it is resolved amicably the better for all the sides.