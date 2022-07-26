By Haruna Aliyu – Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria labour congress (NLC) Kebbi state under the chairmanship of comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan on Tuesday held mass protest in Birnin Kebbi in complience with the National headquarters of the union.

The peaceful procession which took off at the labour house was attended by labour affliates in the state including officials of ASUU, SSANU and other unions who came in solidarity with the organised labour matched from the labour house to some major streets and terminated at Haliru Abdu staduim, the protesters carried placards with inscription like end ASUU strike, honour agreements, give us good governance, as security agents from NSCDC and heavily armed DSS personnel provides cover to ensure no breach of the law or destruction of public property.

Read Also:

Don’t toy with another #EndSARS uprising, NLC advises FG

Falana joins NLC protests, as Adeyanju alleges kidnap of security operatives in Abuja

Photos: Protests rock different states in Nigeria, as NLC fulfils promise

Addressing the protesters at Haliru Abdu staduim, the state chairman NLC comrade Umar Halidu told the gathering that, the protest was meant to call on the federal government to take drastic steps to end the lingering ASUU and SSANU strike and to as well address other issues of insecurity “government must meet the demands of the aggrieved unions to end fued for the good of the country, i thank you all for honouring our invitation and we thanked God for the peaceful protests.

Vanguard News Nigeria