 Nkan Eledua drops new single — ‘Mr. DJ’

By Esther Onyegbula

US-based queen of vocals, songwriter, and artiste Nkan is back with a new hot single. The single, titled “Mr DJ” is inspired by Rihanna and was released on July 9.

The new single has something for every ardent lover of music to choose from, be it Afrobeats, jazz or highlife.

With her Afrocentric and cosmopolitan genre of music, Nkan has been ‘fished’ out to grace the music world stage with her mesmerising craft.

According to Nkan, “I started making art to share my gift of music with the world and to make a positive impact through my lyrics and music.”

The phenomenal artiste released her debut, “Music of our Ancestor”, produced by UK-based Eko Star Records label in 2004.

Over the years, the California-based artiste has earned various accolades and recognitions for herself and trade as a musician, one of which is ‘Golden Voice of Africa’, an appellation bestowed on her in Chicago for the captivation and dexterity of her vocal range.

The soft-spoken Kemi Collorraffi Nee Otekaiye, who is well known as Nkan Eledua, her stage name, whose mantra for music is ‘Ride or Die’, truly knows that there are no short cuts to producing music that cuts across barriers of age or race.

“Mr DJ,” which is currently available on all streaming platforms is produced by Smokeytuned, while the executive producer is Joseph Colloraffi.