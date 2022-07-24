A group, Organisation for Global Youths Peace Empowerment and Development Initiative, OGYPEDI, has called on Nigerians to boycott the ongoing Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, reality show, describing it as a distraction from serious national issues.

It said apart from being a worthless programme, the timing of the show when Nigerians need no distraction in choosing who governs them is wrong.

The group said this in a statement by its National Coordinator, Mr Japhet Omene.

The statement reads: “It is obvious the organisers of the show are really insensitive to current issues Nigerians are facing. Ordinarily, one expects that this year’s BBNaija show ought to be suspended by the organisers of the show.

“While we are still thinking of the current ASUU strike, insecurity, kidnapping, power failure , high cost of living and many others some persons still thought it wise to come up with a show where people expose their sensitive body parts, and do all manner of acts that are uncalled for.

” The money that they are spending for this show, should have been channeled to other purposes that would be of benefit to Nigerians. They should have even used it in championing enlightenment campaigns on PVCs. We, therefore, call on Nigerians to immediately boycott the show.”