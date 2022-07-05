.

… target 10million youths

John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party has expressed confidence that Nigerians will vote out the All Progressives Congress come 2023.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this while fielding questions from reporters during the sensitization of Nigerians on the collection of Permanent Voters Cards, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to him, the PDP was sensitisIng Nigerians, particularly youth and women on the need to participate in the democratic process by collecting their PVCs.

He said it was important that Nigerians take active part in the 2023 general elections.

Ologunagba further said, “Against the backdrop of the fact that we have an APC government that is insensitive, that is rudderless, that completely failed this country, that lied to us in 2015, came to power by fraud and propaganda. Of course Nigerians no better by now.

“We can compare the price of rice in 2015 and now, we know the unemployment rates in 2015 and now. we know that the rise of dollar in 2015 and now.

“We know the life discountenance we are experiencing every day by Nigerians. We know the insecurity that is now taking over the land, now becoming norm to violence. And we are saying no to these.

“As the party of the people that believe in the sanctity of life, and that our children needs the future where on their own, they can achieve their goals and live a life where they can aspire to be anything in Nigeria.

“So, we are urging all youth and women to come out en mass to pickup their PVCs and those who have not register to take advantage of the window now available by INEC to come out and register and to pick up their permanent voter cards.

“Of course the idea in the past that your vote doesn’t count, I want to assure you that the vote in 2023 will count because we have seen the evil that APC has bring and were determined to move ahead with PDP in the mission to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

“We are going to mobilize and say enough is enough of APC and the madness called the government. “

Speaking in a similar vein, the PDP National Youth Leader, Mohammed Suleiman, explained that the PDP was determined to liberate Nigerians from the clutches of the APC.

He said, “That is why we are out to sensitise, mobilize and re-orientate the youth to come out and register and to get their PVC, because “it is the only way to get good governance in Nigeria. We have seen what is happening in the country, the rate of unemployment, insecurity, all the students are at home for over five months.

“So, we believe those comments you’re seeing on social media will turn to vote come 2023.

“We have 36 state youth leaders, we have six zonal leaders, we’re all working together to mobilize Nigerians so that they can vote for the PDP come 2023.“

Asked how many youths are being targeted, the youth leader said, “We are targeting 10 million youth and they will vote for PDP come 2023.”

In her remarks, the PDP National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effa-Attoe, said, “Women have the largest population in this country and the women have displayed this during elections.

“So, what we are talking about today is not whether women vote for women, we are here for something different.

“We are here for the purpose of sensitizing the generality of Nigerians, particularly women and youth.“