Mr. Jime (middle) and selected dignitaries at the seminar

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has urged the business community in Benue state to take advantage of the export promotion drive of the Federal Government to access the international market with non-oil exportable goods and produce.

The Executive Secretary of the Council, Mr. Emmanuel Jime gave the charge Wednesday in Makurdi at a one day seminar organized by the Council for stakeholders with the theme, “Appropriate Packaging and Quality Assurance of Argo-Allied Products as a Panacea for Increased Export.”

Mr. Jime pointed out that as the Food Basket of the Nation, Benue had a lot to benefit from the non-oil export promotion drive of the government especially when such exportable agro-allied goods and products were packaged and preserved properly in line with international best practices.

He said “that is why this similar has been put together, because the need for appropriate packaging and quality assurance of such agro-allied products for export is key to a successful export trade.”

The Executive Secretary announced the decision of the Council to redevelop the Makurdi General Hospital, North Bank through its Corporate Social Responsibility intervention.

According to him, “the contract has already been awarded in the 2021 budget that we are running and it will be complete in two budgets circles.”

Mr. Jime also disclosed that work on the Makurdi River Port would soon commence as the port had been earmarked as one of new River Ports that would be developed around the country.

“I got that assurance from the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, and I can assure you that it will be done by the Federal Government,” he said.

The Benue state Commissioner Trade and Investment Benjamin Agber who noted that the seminar could not have come at a better time said it would expose Benue people to the benefits of export trade and the best practices therein, “especially now that the emphasis has shifted from oil to non-oil exports.”

On her part, the Zonal Director, North Central Zone of the Council, Mrs. A Okolue who reeled out the benefits of the seminar to stakeholders urged them to avail themselves the opportunity created by the seminar to equip and broaden their knowledge and utilize same for the benefit of their businesses and the country in general.

The President of the Benue Shippers Association, Master Potter Orbem Yakubu commended the Council for its decision to reopen its Area Office in Makurdi and commended the Executive Secretary for the gesture saying it would bring export trade and shipping closer to the people of the state.

Highlight of the seminar was the presentation of three papers by Mr. Ben Anani of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, who spoke on ‘Packaging and Quality Assurance of Argo-Allied Product.” Mr. Ben Nyakuma of the Nigerian Export Import Bank who spoke on “Access to Fund and Incentives Package,” while Mrs. Okolue, the Zonal Director North Central of the Council spoke on “The Role of Nigerian Shippers’ Council as Port Economic Regulator and Trade Facilitator.”