By Biodun Busari

A Nigerian-born, self-acclaimed prophet, Andrew Ejimadu has urged his followers to shun sex for one year to fix Africa’s numerous problems.

The prophet popularly known as Prophet Seer1 who is the General Overseer of Christ Freedom Church made this known on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Ejimadu who is resident in South Africa and popular in the East and Southern part of Africa such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa and Rwanda revealed that such collaborative abstinence would move God to intervene.

He said the announced abstinence from sex should be practised by both singles and married. He said this will ensure complete holiness needed to seek God’s attention in solving the continent’s problems.

Ejimadu said: “Dear followers of Seer1, looking at what’s happening in Africa today, I have declared a one year of no sex period, you must not have sex for one year.

“Let’s seek the face of the Lord in total holiness so that his anger in Africa will be reduced.

“This is for both the married, in a relationship and single.”

The post has been greeted with mixed reactions.