Nigerian-British politician and a Member of Parliament (MP), Kemi Badenoch, has berated her home country’s politicians for being selfish and failing to serve others, according to a video shared on Twitter on Wednesday.

Ms Badenoch is in the race with seven others to become the Conservative leader and British Prime Minister, after Boris Johnson resigned from the office.

Others in the race are Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, Liz Truss and Nadhim Zahawi.

Badenoch, in her speech to garner support for the top office, said she is in the contest to serve her party and country, the United Kingdom, having grown up in Nigeria and witnessed how Nigerian politicians fail to serve the country.

She said: “I’m ambitious for our party and our country. I chose to become a conservative MP to serve and I chose this country because here, I can be free and I can be everything that I wanted to be.

“I grew up in Nigeria and I saw firsthand when politicians are in it for themselves.

“When they use private money as their piggybanks, when they promise the earth and they pollute not just the earth, but the whole political atmosphere with their failure to serve others.

“I came to Britain, determined to make my way in a country where hard work and honesty can take you anywhere.”

