By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The President of the Nigeria community in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, on Monday said the fact-finding mission to Turkey by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, on how to implement governance at the local government level would lead to the revamping of the local government system in Nigeria.

NICOT president, stated this to newsmen in Owerri, through his Special Adviser on Media, Amaechi Kingsley.

According to the statement, “The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Nigeria is on a study tour in Turkey to find out how the local governance in Turkey has effectively worked and a session was conducted with the President and Executive members of the Nigerian Community Turkey, with focus on the efficiency and effectiveness of the local governance practice in Istanbul Turkey.

“The session which was held on the 30th June 2022 at the conference hall of the Grand Cevahir Hotel in Sisli –Istanbul had a team of NIPSS consisting of notable men and women from key sectors of Nigeria and Mr Zayyad Abdussalam the Minister representing His Excellency the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey.

“Brigadier Gen. Chukwuemeka Udaya Rtd. in his exposé noted that the theme for this year’s study is “Strengthening Local Governance, Challenges, Options and Opportunities” and explained that NIPSS which was established in 1979 had over the years remained a think-tank that helps in providing policy support and advice to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Ltd. Gen. Udaya stated that NIPSS were in Turkey to unravel how the Local Government system had thrived for decades, adding that information gathered during their study will be submitted to the Federal Government of Nigeria for consideration and adoption into the Local Government system. He further appreciated the Nigerian Community in Turkey for their presence upon the short notice of the meeting and encouraged them to remain good ambassadors of Nigeria in Turkey.

“During the interactive session, the President of Nigerian Community Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh availed to NIPSS of his knowledge of over 25 years in Turkey, he enumerated his understanding of how the Government in Turkey functions effectively coupled with the impact it has on the Nigerian Community in Istanbul – Turkey. He gave answers to issues of security, electricity, infrastructure maintenance, revenue generation (Tax), education, health, data management and others in the Turkish local government system.

“After the 2-hour session, “NIPSS study group five senior executive course 44, 2022 presented a plaque to Prince Emre Magboh in complimenting his effort to aid their study as Prince Magboh expressed gladness for their choice of destination to further their study. He expressed optimism that their findings if implemented will enhance local governance in Nigeria positively.

“Meanwhile, NIPSS study group five senior executive course 44, 2022 were treated to a grand reception (Dinner Night) on the 1st of July 1, 2022, at the GT lounge, Mecidiyeköy Şişli, Istanbul courtesy of the President, NICOT, Prince E. Magboh where the team leader of the group, Rtd. Gen. Udaya reiterated that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari had charged them to carry out the study, he added that information 24-hour under a-24-hour notice from the NICOT’s President gave the group an edge in their study since the arrival in Turkey.

“Ltd. Gen. Udaya expressed confidence in the report, noting that with what they have garnered the challenges back home will be brought to their barest minimum, he extolled the President of NICOT for his good leadership in coordinating Nigerians in Turkey and thanked NICOT for the warm reception.”

On the part of NICOT, “The president of NICOT said the reception held in their honour was to encourage effort in the fact-finding mission for our dear country Nigeria adding that with the calibre of personalities in NIPSS, the local government system will be revamped. He wished them a safe trip on their tours as he presented to each member of NIPSS study group five senior executive course 44, 2022 a plaque to encourage their efforts.”