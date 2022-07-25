By Femi Bolaji

The North East Development Commission, NEDC, Monday commenced the training of Youths in Taraba state to end environmental pollution which has been the hallmark of Jalingo, the state capital.

The youths are being trained on efficient waste management and practices of A to Z recycling of waste.

Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, who spoke through the state coordinator of the Commission, Usman Dinshinya, said waste management aside making the environment is a money spinner if harnessed.

He noted that with technology, the government and youth alike can venture into it to create more jobs to reduce the rate of unemployment.

In his words, “These actions not only help in protecting environment, but also help in employment generation and boosting up the economy.

“Given to the fact that waste was not considered a big issue few decades ago, many people had not considered waste management with utmost attention.

“Presently, waste management, is the big issue to sustainable environment. Hence, it is every ones’ business without class – the government and the citizenry alike in effective waste management in line with sustainable development.“