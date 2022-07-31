By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, has appointed Mr Adewale Oyerinde, as its Director-General, D-G, of the Association, almost ten months after the death of the former DG, Dr Timothy Olawale.

Oyerinde whose appointment takes effect today, August 1 2022, was prior to this announcement, the Deputy-Director and Head of Membership Services of the Association.

Vanguard gathered that his Oyerinde’s appointment was ratified during the Association’s 65th General Meeting, AGM, held July 19, 2022, in Lagos.

NECA is the foremost Umbrella Business Membership Organisation in Nigeria and the leading voice of business in the country.

