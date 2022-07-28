By Hussain Rabiu

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC Prof. Umar Danbata has been inducted into the Governing Council of The Nigerian Academy of Engineering NAE.

Danbatta’s induction, according to the Council was as a result of his outstanding role in the development of engineering profession in the country.

The induction happened during the Annual Lecture and Investiture of the 10th President of the Academy.

A professor of telecommunications engineering with several decades of experience in academia and professional practice, Danbatta was also inducted a Fellow of NAE On June 21, 2018.

His contributions to the engineering profession include a number of public lectures, such as one at the Academy on November 9, 2016, titled “The National Broadband Plan as Catalyst for Social and Economic Transformation: The NCC Mandate”.

Responding to the election, the nation’s chief telecom regulator, expressed appreciation to the Council for considering him worthy to serve the profession in another capacity. “The Council can count on my intellectual and moral support towards the achievement of the overall objectives of the Academy,” Danbatta said.

