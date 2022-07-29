By David Odama

Chairman, Labour Party in Nasarawa State, Alexander Emmanuel, yesterday said plans to organize one million man march to declare total support for the presidential candidate of Peter Obi in Nasarawa State has been concluded.

Speaking to Journalists in Lafia Thursday, the party chairman said commercial activities would be suspended in Lafia and other cities in the state to sensitize, educate and enlighten the party supporters and other citizens of the state on the need to change the political narrative in Nasarawa

While urging supporters of the party and other Nigerians ready with positive ideas for better Nigeria to come out en mass on August 6th, 2022 for the planned one-million-man march for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Emmanuel who appealed to residents of the state yet to register for their Permanent Voter Cards, to do so before the deadline on July 31st, 2022, noted that having their voters card was the only way to vote out bad governance, end insecurity, reduce poverty, impunity and hunger.

