By Miftaudeen Raji

Nasarawa State government has shut down schools in the state over threats of impending attacks by armed bandits.

In a statement signed by the state commissioner for education, Hajiya Fatu Jimaita Sabo, the government, Governor Abdullahi Sule directed an immediate closure of both public and private secondary schools in the state.

According to the statement, the closure of schools was informed by the recurring incidences of security breaches and threats in parts of the country including some neighboring states.

The Commissioner described the directive as a precautionary measure.

The statement reads partly, “Accordingly, all Principals and Head Teachers of Secondary Schools are directed to release their students/pupils to their parents and guardians.”

Sabo, however, noted that students currently undertaking the NECO/SSCE examinations are to remain, saying the government has put measures in place to ensure their safety during their examinations.

The proximity of Nassarawa to Abuja, the seat of power and Federal Capital Territory, FCT cannot be overstated.

Recall that Gunmen on Friday attacked some officials of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade, leaving three soldiers wounded and eight personnel killed.

The unknown terrorists has earlier issued threats to kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari and attack the facility of the Nigerian Law School in Bwari amid fears that they may have already cited a camp in the area.

Earlier this month, the unknown terrorists had also unleashed terror attack on the presidential convoy in Katsina, with another major the attack on a the facility of the Kuje Prisons in Abuja.

