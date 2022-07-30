By Adeola Badru

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS,, Southwest, has called for the sack of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, over the lingering economic meltdown in the country.

The body, in a statement made available to newsmen of Friday, stated that it has become imperative to discuss the ineffectiveness and inefficiency of the those appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to be in charge of the economy of the nation.

The statement issued and jointly signed by the Southwest coordinator of NANS, Adegboye Olatunji (Teejay), Kehinde Damilola (DaOsmos) Chairman, NANS Ogun JCC, Olusesi Tolulope (HOT), Chairman, NANS Lagos JCC, Omotosho Surprise, Chairman, NANS Ondo JCC, Adeleke Qaudri Abidemi (Asiwaju), Chairman, NANS Oyo JCC, indicated that the nation is ravaged by the highest level of insecurity ever known in the history of the country with kidnapping, banditry, terrorism taking over the reports in the media.

The statement reads: “It is rather unfortunate that the basis of the society which is the economy in itself has been totally destroyed such that it is now impossible for Nigerians to live by legal means since their earnings can no longer fetch them anything.”

“The value of the Naira in exchange at the international market has now become so worthless. No thanks to the incompetency of the Governor of Central Bank (CBN) of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and his failure counterpart serving as the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed.”

“As the Naira now exchange to dollar at $1 to N710, it is expected that this duo should resign from office with shame and bid public office goodbye for ever. The effect of their incompetence on the lives of Nigerians is that the little stipend paid as minimum wage is no longer sustainable.”

“At this critical time, it is expected that the Ministry of Finance and the CBN take serious adequate enforcement of the Act that reserve Naira as the only means of exchange within the Nigerian territory.”

“Dollar cannot continue to fly around in our domestic market and transacted by black market operators while we anticipate any growth to the value of Naira. We know that an enforcement of this Act will make it difficult for Godwin Emefiele, Zainab Ahmed and their fellow politicians to launder money and do votes purchase as was evident at the primary elections of the APC and PDP.”

“We do not need to emphasise that the value of our Naira will continue to fall as long as Nigeria remain an importing nation with no export products. More than ever before, this is the time for the Nigerian economy to be redirected as a pro people economy where the priority in governmental decisions would be the workers and masses of the country.”

“To achieve the above, reasonable, efficient and competent people must be put in charge of the economy of the country if we must progress economically and have value for our national currency. This condition, the duo of Godwin Emefiele and Zainab Ahmed has failed to meet up with evidently.”

“Hence, we unequivocally demand as the voice of the entire students in the South Western zone of the country that the CBN governor and Minister of Finance be sacked from office with immediate effect.”

“It is obvious that they lack the knowledge and capacity needed to move forward the Nigerian economy. We are calling on the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency demand for the sack of these incompetent duo as we no longer have confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari would take any adequate action.”

“Failure to do this, we shall mobilise all our forces for a protest on Monday, August 1, 2022, to make clearer our demand,” the statement ended.

