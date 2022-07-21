The Naira gained marginally against the dollar on Thursday at the Investors and Exporters’ window, exchanging at N426.

The figure represented an increase of 0.14 per cent compared with N426.58 it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N426.88 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N431 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N426.

The Naira sold for as low as N414 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 180.83 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters’ window on Thursday.