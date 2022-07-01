The Naira on Friday gained marginally against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window, exchanging at N425.00.

The figure represented an appreciation of 0.01 per cent, compared with N425.05 exchanged on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N421.60 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N425.00.

The Naira sold for as low as N411.10 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 78.86 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters Window on Friday.