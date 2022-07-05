By Prince Okafor

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, (NAHCO Aviance) has recorded a Profit Before Tax (PAT) of N771 million in the full year ended 31st December, 2021, about 155 per cent increase from N302 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

The company revenue base also witnessed a significant rise of N10 billion or 44 percent from N7.13 billion recorded in the preceding year.

The company provides aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation, refueling and aviation training services from its base at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The shares of the company has gained 25.94 percent from year-to-date, starting the year at N3.74 and currently traded at N4.71. The company’s shares are currently trading at their 52-week high at N4.71.

However, the shares of the company have returned about 134.33 percent gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N2.01 per share.