N5m ransom: I was tortured, tied to tree without food ―Akala farm supervisor

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

CHRISTOPHER Bakare, the farm supervisor at late former Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala’s farm, who was kidnapped, on Saturday evening by suspected Fulani herdsmen and freed after payment of N5million ransom, has narrated his ordeal.

A family source told Vanguard that the victim was subjected to severe beatings from his abductors.

“I was severely tortured, tied to a tree and given no food,” an informed family source, who confided in Our Correspondent, quoted Bakare to have narrated his ordeal.

Recall that Bakare was kidnapped at TDB farm at Jabata, Surulere Local Government area of the state.

Recall also that his abductors initially placed N100million ransom on him but after four days of negotiations, they settled for N5million.

A reliable family source further said he was released last night.

The ransom, according to our investigations, was taken to a forest in Otte area, the boundary between Oyo and Kwara states on Ogbomoso-Ilorin expressway.