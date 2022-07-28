.

After teasing his fans with a couple of singles and EP, Afro Pop and Afro Reggae star, Nnamdi M. Obi also known as M’zaah is set to release his new single, Blessed.

M’zaah has recently released a couple of singles with an EP to his credit in the past 6 months titled” balance and equality” released in February 2022.

He is seen trending on Twitter almost everyday and just few days after he declared himself as the self acclaimed new face of afro-reggae a genre which is a combination of Afrobeat and reggae and having assured his fans of great sounds and projects in the nearest future, Mzaah has proven himself to be consistent by announcing a new release this week.

He took to his Twitter and Instagram to post a new artwork and a snippet of his smashing hit single which is scheduled to be released on major music streaming platforms on the 5th of August 2022. The song which is titled “Blessed” promises to be a hit and according to what we have heard in the snippet this will indeed become one of the most talked about and most streamed single for the summer.

According to the singer, ” blessed is reflecting on how life was and how i got through certain hurdles, life gives me all the reasons to believe we are blessed and powerful beyond our imaginations. ‘Blessed’ is not a bragging right but a deliberate attempt to arouse the consciousness of anyone in their worst feelings to count their blessings and winnings more than their losses.