Voluptuous Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Amaka Obi has said she is not in a hurry to find her better-half or take a plunge into marriage but very wary of her choice of an ideal man. She gave a little hint about what she wants in her man in a chat with Potpourri and it is not an epistle.

Amaka posited that marriage should be a blissful experience and that one should think deeply before taking the plunge.

“Marriage should be a blissful addition, a safe place away from this cold world. My ideal partner first, is a man who loves and acknowledges God, who doesn’t find happiness in money but must also love money (hardworking), a great sense of humor, passionate about legacy and most of all a loverboy,” she said.

Amaka Obi has taken a bit of a breather from acting because she has been building her business known as Mirror Skin Africa which has kicked off with (MSHOMES), a furniture house where she sells imported, home-made furniture, and everything household.

“It’s something I’m super enthusiastic about, as it has a lot of features coming under it. and Also looking into the influencing industry as I have already gotten involved with a few couture houses, while looking forward to signing more deals and contracts in regards to fashion and brand influencing,” she added.

