…Says he intends to use his Intn’l connections for philanthropy

By Miftaudeen Raji

Candidate of the People’s Democractic Party, PDP in the July 16th Osun Governorship election, Ademola Adeleke has said his comments on Dollar and Pounds were not intended for vote buying.

Adeleke made the assertion while answering questions on his comments at the Osun 2022 Governorship Debate organized by Channels Television, in partnership with Situation Room, and monitored by our political correspondent on Sunday.

He noted that his comments were twisted by the opposition to ridicule him.

The PDP candidate said the intent of his comments on Dolla and Pounds was to use his international connections to help the people of Osun State.

The Senator said his family is noted philanthropic activities.

Adeleke said he will ensure corruption is reduced to the minimal level if elected governor of Osun state.

He said, “You know I’m an international guy. I have connections and whatever I said here you must go fact check. We are running for governorship, but we must ask ourselves what have we done in our state.

“What have you invested in your state before you can bring investors? I will make sure I reduce corruption to a minimum level so that people that are coming in to invest will be rest assured that they will not put their money their pocket.

“That’s what they are thinking. They know what is going on. They check everyday. Which state are they coming to invest, which road are going to pass through? I’m talking to my people. They are ready to come and invest in Osun State. I will make sure that I fight corruption.”

It will be recalled that Adeleke was, in a viral video, seen, at a PDP campaign rally, saying he has come with Dollar, Pounds and other international currencies.