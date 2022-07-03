At the heart of every purpose-driven career lies a burning passion for touching lives and making a difference. In the world of music, for instance, individuals hailed as legends in the industry know that being an artist is more than just being a talented singer or a gifted musician.

At the end of the day, it all boils down to having the ability to create a long-lasting impact with one’s craft and using it as a tool to convey powerful messages that inspire, empower, and transform. Such is the case with California-based artist Nkan, a visionary whose authenticity has captured the hearts of listeners and fans across the globe.

As someone who has always been passionate about music, Nkan addressed herself to the challenge of creating songs that are not only crafted with beautiful melodies and notes but are also integrated with depth and meaning.

According to the emerging artist, her goal is to evoke emotions that would embolden go-getters to go after their dreams and speak their truth. “I started making art in order to share my gift of music with the world and to make a positive impact through my lyrics and music,” she revealed.

Originally from Nigeria, Nkan traveled all the way to the United States in 2003 and 2004 and was eventually discovered because of her amazing vocal skills. Armed with such a powerful voice and soulful flair, she was referred to as the “Golden Voice of Africa” by one of the presenters on a radio interview in Chicago. In 2004, the budding artist released her first album, Music of our Ancestor, which was produced by UK-based label Eko Star Records. Fast forward to 2020 and 2022, she broke her 15-year hiatus and came out with two new singles.

Nkan is mostly known for her Afrocentric and Kosmopolitan genre of music, which is an infusion of Afrobeats, jazz and highlife. Some of her notable stage performances include the US Black Heritage celebration by Suya X Afro Urban Society (2020), Onye Ozi project (2020), Sacramento Veterans Day memorial event (2020), San Francisco Art Museum (2019), Rock Café in Antioch (2019). Performed at Richmond height festival 2019, Performed my solo song with Piwai at Umoja Festival 2019, Oduduwa Heritage Award (2019), played alongside Rotimi Oyenekan to open for Seun Kuti (2019), and many more.

Although the music industry is already saturated with thousands of other incredible artists, Nkan still manages to outshine many of them because of her dexterity and distinctive style. On top of that, she is also equipped with a significant amount of courage that allows her to be dauntless in the face of trials and challenges. Today, she stands as a reliable source of inspiration for go-getters from all walks of life. She wants to encourage aspirants and dreamers to keep their faith and never give up.

Aside from being a great musician, Nkan is also acclaimed for her talent in other areas, particularly in the arts. As a matter of fact, she started her career as a thespian and made her way into the Nigerian entertainment industry, where she was able to learn and appreciate both dancing and acting. Armed with a sense of originality and uniqueness, she emerged as the face of the theater company.

Proving to be unstoppable at her game, Nkan will be dropping her next single, “Mr. DJ,” on July 9, 2022. The song will be available on all streaming platforms, keeping her fans up on their toes until the release. Much can be expected from the artist as she continues to create significant waves in the music landscape. Truly, she is an artist unlike any other.