The Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has backed the decision of the Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu on the choice of Kashim Shettima (another Muslim) saying the Muslim-Muslim ticket can win election.

Yakasai made this known on Sunday while reacting to the political development in the country.

He described the decision as a right decision and well calculated.

According to him, “We have had it before, MKO Abiola and Kingibe, and they won the election. It’s just that the military canceled the election, but they won. Muslim-Muslim ticket can win election in Nigeria.

“Do you think it will be right for Tinubu, a Muslim who is a minority in the South to pick a Christian who are minority in the north as his running mate and you expect him to win the election? You cannot,” Yakasai.

The elder statesman however allays fear nursed by some nigerians that the Muslim-Muslim ticket is threat to the collective well being and unity of Nigeria.

Recall that Tinubu had on Sunday announced Shettima, former Governor of Borno State to replace Ibrahim Masari as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general election.

