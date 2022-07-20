By Nwafor Sunday

Following criticisms that greeted his choice of former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Wednesday, said he had made the hard choice.

In a statement on his verified Twitter handle, the former governor of Lagos State averred that he made the hard choice because he believed it was the best choice.

Recall that some Christians and Muslims have condemned his choice of Shettima, noting that he trampled on ‘democratic balancing’.

Yesterday APC Muslim youths rejected his choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate, advising him to replace the former governor of Borno with a Christian political leader or cleric from the North.

On July 12, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Tinubu’s ally, Mr. Babachir Lawal, described as a “disastrous error”, Tinubu’s resort to picking a fellow Muslim as his running mate.

Clearing himself in a statement via Twitter handle, Jagaban opined: “This chapter in our nation’s history demands a bold yet pragmatic approach.

“In selecting Senator Shettima I have committed myself to this path. I have made the hard choice because I believe it is the best choice.

“Together, we shall build this party and this nation. This is where politics must end and leadership must begin.

“True leadership is not grounded in religious pandering, populism or sentiment. To forge ahead as a nation towards development and prosperity, we must, instead, break the shackles of old thinking.”

“This chapter in our nation’s history demands a bold yet pragmatic approach. In selecting Senator Shettima I have committed myself to this path. I have made the hard choice because I believe it is the best choice.”#BAT23 — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) July 20, 2022