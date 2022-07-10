.

By Dapo Akinrefon

Reacting to the decision of the APC to fly a Muslim/Muslim ticket, a top leader of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, said the party will not enjoy its support.

The source, who spoke to Vanguard in confidence, said: “Our position remains the same. The political parties have been warned that any party that fields a Muslim/Muslim ticket will not enjoy the support of the Christian community.

It is as simple as that. It applies now that the APC is throwing up a Muslim/Muslim ticket. The PFN has been saying it repeatedly that any party that flies that ticket, will not enjoy the support of the Christian community.”