President Muhammadu Buhari and the late OPEC Secretary-General, Muhammad Barkindo, at the Villa yesterday.

Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo, the Secretary-Seneral of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is dead.

He died at about 11p.m on Tuesday. He was aged 63.

His death was announced by Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

His death occurred few hours after he was celebrated by President Muhammadu Buhari for his good service.

Kyari tweeted: “We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022.

“Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly.”

Barkindo’s tenure as OPEC Secretary General would have end July 31.

Praising Barkindo yesterday, Buhari said: “You have indeed been a worthy ambassador of our country.

“We are proud of your achievements before and during your appointment at OPEC and the proud legacies you will leave behind.

“Your time in charge of the affairs of OPEC has been a very challenging one for the global oil industry.”