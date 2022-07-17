The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang has congratulated the party and its victorious candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke on the laudable victory in the Osun State governorship election.

Mutfwang has also urged the party to build on the unity entering the election to push forward for total victory in the General Election in 2023.

“It is my pleasure today to share in the victory of our great party in the Osun governorship election. The victory of our party is not one that should be underestimated given the type of opposition that was faced in the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the party’s incentives in terms of cash it offered the electorate.

“The people of Osun State, however, put aside the filthy lucre offered by the APC and punished the party for its global failures in governance at all levels.

“I especially commend our presidential candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar for identifying with the campaign. I also especially commend our presidential running mate, H.H. Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his presence at the grand rally and representing the presidential candidate in that campaign rally that signposted the defeat that eventually befell the APC.

“For our national chairman and national officers, the victory in Osun is only the beginning of their victory celebrations across the country and I urge them to build on the unity that they laced going into the Osun polls to bring healing and the attendant victory to the party across the country.

Concluding, he urged Senator Adeleke to build on his campaign promises towards giving the party a worthy testimonial in the years ahead.

“I am especially intrigued by the bond between the people of Osun and Senator Adeleke that he was able to demystify all the manipulations and other intrigues deployed by the APC against his person to achieve victory in the election.”