

By Gabriel Olawale

Deborah Morenike Ricketts a.k.a Mo’Nike was born on June 27 from a Nigeria and Jamaican parental heritage.

She is an Irish born Nigerian artist, seasoned director and songwriter who holds both Nigerian and Irish citizenship.

She started her musical journey at a young age with voice and music lessons with renowned artist like Art Alade, Tony Benson and others, and started performing in the 90’s with live bands along with performance and singers like Gerald Opino in Port Harcourt, Don Bruce in Abuja and finally settled in Lagos.

The late 90s were quite busy with engagements such as celebrity weddings, corporate and private events such as end of year celebrations, AGMs, brand launches and other such functions.

Also owning residents bands for a number of years in such places as Eko Hotels, Radisson Blu, Thistle Bar etc. She worked with a lot of artists such as the current CEOs of Great bands as Sharp Band, Prudence Bad, Ebony Band and some other great artists and bands were once members of her bands.

Having relocated to Ireland in the early 2020’s she had a change in career, got a degree and Masters in Human Resources Management and currently has had a long and successful career as a Human Resources Executive.

“I have always loved to sing in my own little corner but I think it is now time to share this with the world”.

“I aim to inspire people irrespective of age or gender that there is no time limit to chasing dreams and with little steps in the right direction these dreams will become reality,” says Mo’Nike