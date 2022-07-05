By Ikechukwu Odu

A mob, yesterday, set two suspects, Chidera Agbo and Ifeanyi Onyishi, ablaze for allegedly killing a 20-year-old woman for ritual purposes in Ede-Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The duo were burnt following their alleged involvement in the killing of a 20-year-old girl identified as Nkemdili Eze, who was allegedly murdered while her eyes and private parts were removed last Tuesday.

Vanguard gathered that the late Nkemdili was sent to process palm fruits at a local plant in the community when the suspects ambushed and snuffed life out of her.

Read Also: Ritualists descend on Ogoja, kill over ten girls in one month

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard that the development put the entire people of the community on their toes until they unravelled her mysterious death through spiritual means.

Vanguard equally gathered that women from the community protested over the gruesome murder on Sunday.

However, it was further learned that Chidera from Umu Idu and Ifeanyi from Ama Ogba, both in Ede Oballa community, confessed to the crime, yesterday, leading to their stoning and eventual burning.

A source said: “When the mother of Nkemdili did not see her daughter, she traced her to the palm processing plant only to see her remains dumped close to the wheelbarrow with which she carried the palm fruits. Her genitals and eyes were removed.

“The culprits owned up to the crime following some spiritual steps which the community unanimously undertook.

‘As I am talking to you now, the remains of the suspects have been burnt at Ede-Oballa Round About, near Eke Oche.”

Vanguard News