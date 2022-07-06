.

…Says virtually all universities offered me admission

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State governor and vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, said, his high school result was the second best nationally in 1976, when he finished secondary school.

He added that virtually all universities in the country offered him admission based on his outstanding performance in West Africa School Certificate, WASC, certificate and Higher School Certificate, HSC, examination when he was seeking admission into higher institution.

Debunking reports that he had no WASC result, Okowa said he made the second best WASC certificate in 1976, adding that the issue around the certificate was a deliberate wrong perception and unnecessary politics.

The governor, who spoke with newsmen after inspecting ongoing projects at Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area, said: “On the issue of my certificate, I think it is a misconception. People try to play politics with everything.

“Yes, I lost my WAEC certificate, but I have the print out from Edo College, Benin City, which clearly stated that I have distinction in all subjects.

“The Higher School Certificate was attached and it has been acknowledged by Edo College and the school put it out there that I made an ‘A’ `B’ `B’. I do not pride myself but it was very difficult to make such grade in higher school at that time.

“My high school result was the second best nationally in 1976, when I finished. So, many universities admitted me through telegram as at that time, and I had to start making choices of which to accept.

“Of course, it’s very clear that I finished Medical School at the University of Ibadan. I was 21years and some months; I was less than 22 years of age.”

On the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, he called on the Federal Government to expedite action in resolving the issues, adding that every government should be sincere enough to keep to promises and agreements at all times.

Okowa said: “We continue to sympathise with our students, who have been at home for several months now rather than being in school. I use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to do something urgently to end the strike.

“It’s not a good thing for the children, parents and even education in general. It is unfortunate that the Federal Government has not been able to attend to issues, as requested by ASUU.

“For every government, if promises are made, we must ensure that we keep to our promises and if there are things that cannot be done, you let people know.”

Okowa remarked that lecturers were not on strike in the four universities owned by the state, saying; “For us in Delta State, we are fulfilling all the requirements and that’s why you can see that this university and our three other universities are all active and in session because we do not have any issues with our lecturers.”

He expressed satisfaction with the management of the university in Ozoro, for successfully admitting 1,850 students in the first year, disclosing that no fewer than 3,000 applicants chose the university as first choice in the new session, starting in October.