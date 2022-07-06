Nigeria’s beauty industry has become one of the booming sectors of the economy in the past two decades leading to an upsurge in the number of homegrown brands, especially in the skincare niche.



In recent times, it has become the preferred choice for socialites who are venturing into entrepreneurship.

The past three years recorded at least seven celebrities―including Toke Makinwa, Chika Ike, Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo and Moyo Lawal―who joined the entrepreneur wagon or the brand ambassador train in the beauty and health sector.

So long the trend sustains the upward swing of the industry, it should be considered a healthy development, claimed Mimi Whyte Femi, Founder and CEO, of Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa.

“I think we have to first, applaud their entrepreneurial drive and give credit to them for diving into a multi-billion dollar market, worldwide,” she said noting that more women entrepreneurs are likely to ‘join the fray soon.

“Women love beauty and will most likely choose to promote beauty products that can put money into their banks as well help fellow women feel better about themselves,” she added.

Mimi Whyte Femi, who has spent 10 and half years running Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa, a skincare store and aesthetic spa, further avowed that the skincare business “is a lucrative business.”

She noted: “However, you have to know what you’re doing to attain certain levels of success. I am trained and certified and still learning and I can proudly tell you I’m on top of my game, nonetheless, the world of skincare is a fleeting moment where more advanced techniques and inventions come by the day.”

To grow and be abreast of trends, “one must acquire more knowledge about proper skincare,” affirmed Mimi Whyte Femi, whose Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa, officially established in 2012, is among the top favourites of style and beauty connoisseurs in Nigeria.