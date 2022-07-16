By Sherifat Lawal

Female talk drumer and a sensation in the African cultural sphere, Araoluwa Oluwuyiwa who is popularly known by her stage name ‘Ara’ has opined that men love the idea of dating a star but cannot sustain the relationship.

Ara who has been a single mum for the past 11 years said in an interview with vanguard that men cannot contain a strong woman like her in a relationship.

She further stated that it is not pecular to the entertainment industry alone but in all field as men get easily indimidated and as a result become insecure.

She said:

“I’ve been a single mum since 2011, l’ve been careful in getting involved, l’ve had four marriage proposal but l’ve turned them down.

“I could see that the men liked me, they were interested in marrying me but I could also see that they will not be able to sustain the relationship because of their insecurity and I would have to leave again.”

Ara made it known that she cannot deal with trust issue in marriage as it will interfere with her peace and by extension affect her work.

“I’m a creative being, if you don’t trust me, there is no way I’m going to be in a relationship with you because you are going to give me problem at the end of the day.

“Do I then leave my calling because I want to be married?”, she asked.

“My prayer to God is to give me the one that would love me, that is confident, that would trust me, that is understanding and that would appreciate what I do and support me, a man I can respect.”

