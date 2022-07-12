Meet Majeeed, the songwriter behind your favorite songs

Our talent for this week is the Afro-fused Pop and Soul artist Majeeed. According to the singer, he started making music in JSS2.

In the year 2021, the singer came into the scene with ‘Time’, after signing a record deal with Dream Music Empire.

However, he opened for BNXN aka BUJU, and was on the line-up of Felabration. He recently released the music video for ‘No Room For Love’, directed by Olu the Wave, starring the Nigerian actress Sylvia Adora, known as Ada from the popular web series Papa Benji.

Ekeh Chiaka Joseph was first introduced to the music scene in 2020 by DJ Xclusive. His music is calm with a blend of Afropop, soul, with good riddims. His 2022 sleeper hit ‘Yawa No Dey End’, skyrocket his career into the mainstream. His debut EP – Bitter Sweet, peaked on Apple Music in different countries.



Yawa No Dey End (remix) with Joeboy, pushed him to limelight, with the help of the Tiktok challenge.



However, the project was made with lovers in mind, and it is sung majorly over Afrobeat production.



The Nigerian chart, TurnTable hosted a Twitter space, in June where Dream Empire Music A&R, Charles Okolo said, “Majeeed wrote ‘Let Me Know’, and co-wrote ‘Stamina’, on Seyi Shay’s Big Girl studio album.

Off the album, he wrote Seyi Shay verse on ‘Give Me Chop’ by Stainless. He also wrote Tiwa

Savage verse on ‘No Wahala (Remix)’ by 1da Banton.” When he was asked about the viral video where Seyi Shay gave credit to Majeeed at Big Girl album launch, he said “His songwriting skill, is amazing.”