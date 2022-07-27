Meet lovable BBNaija’s Diana mistaken as ‘too expensive’ by guys

By Biodun Busari

Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ has witnessed its fifth day and one of the housemates is Diana.

Her full name is Diana Isoken Edobor, a 33-year-old Project Manager from Edo State.

Diana, born in France said she is sociable, family-oriented, passionate about self-development, and loves learning about new cultures.

Her values are in friendship and the reason she believes in treating people the way she would like to be treated – with love, loyalty and respect.

When answering a question on romantic relationships, Diana confirms that she is single but men perceive her as too expensive, while she believes she is lovable and down-to-earth.

“Guys perceive me as sophisticated, high maintenance and too expensive to approach. When they eventually get to know me, they realise I am actually a very lovable and down-to-earth person,” Diana said.

She hopes to work on her acting career, build a network of friends and use the Big Brother Naija platform to establish her brand, and also impact the world in the critical areas of poverty, education and climate change.