By Biodun Busari

Nigerians, undoubtedly, are among the most talented and diligent people in the world. And, like other sectors, they are also registering their names in the tech space.

For many techies, it is certainly a thing of pride to work at the FAANG (Facebook (now Meta), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google).

Techpoint.Africa, on Tuesday, disclosed 10 young Nigerians working with Amazon. Amazon is an American multinational technology company which focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.

Here are 10 Nigerians working at Amazon you should know.

Oluwanifemi Odeyinde

Oluwanifemi Odeyinde is Employee Relations and HR Compliance Manager at Amazon. She has over nine years’ experience as a human resource executive. He has worked with different organisations across Middle East and Africa.

She has held jobs at Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, and Hapag-Lloyd AG. These experiences have exposed her with a broad background across the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), pharmaceutical, and shipping sectors.

Oluwanifemi has bachelor’s degree in Geography and an MBA from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Felix Ekwueme

Felix Ekwueme is a Nigerian-American citizen working as a Product Management Lead at Amazon. His journey has seen him work at IBM, where he built IBM’s Marketplace product, and serve as a Soldier in the US Army Reserves.

He has also worked as chief product officer for ICE Commercial Power, where he built an analytics-driven solar energy solution now used by Microsoft and General Electric. He spoke at Techpoint’s Twitter Spaces on Amazon job application and interview tips.

Olufunbi Falayi

Olufunbi Falayi currently works as a Senior Product Manager for Amazon Payments Products. He is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State who has worked with high profile companies like Google and is the co-founder of Klump.

He has also served at Venture Capital firms like Savannah Fund and incubators/accelerators like Passion Incubator and is a Partner at Yellowwood Capital. He was featured on Techpoint’s 2 Minute Tuesday and spoke at Techpoint Inspired 2018.

Ijeoma Uhuegbulem



Ijeoma Uhuegbulem is a Law graduate from the University of Lagos, Lagos State. She works as a Senior Supply Chain Analyst at Amazon working out of Luxembourg, Germany.

She was born and bred in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. She had a one-year stint as a lawyer for a before discovering a passion for data and decided to change her career path.

From working at Pentagon Partners, a law firm in Lagos, she moved to BAM Technology, a Blockchain Solution provider, where she gained employment as a business analyst.

She also worked briefly at Nigerian commercial bank, Sterling Bank as a technical documentation officer.

Ijeoma has an MSC in Digital Marketing, and Data Science from Emylon Business School, France and has worked at Amazon since October 2021.

Emmanuel Uche



Emmanuel is a military sourcing specialist at Amazon. With over five years of Recruitment experience, what the Babcock University graduate does at the FAANG company is basically recruiting military veterans for roles at Amazon.

He has worked as Head of Recruitment at Jiji, Recruitment Specialist at Productive People Ltd, and Recruitment Analyst at Platinum Careers.

Piriye Anga



Diepiriye “Piriye” Anga has been serving as a Corporate Counsel at Amazon since May 2021. She has worked with prestigious law firms like Aluko and Oyebode and New York-based Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP.

With an interest in human rights, she has also worked with Amnesty International and was part of a team that helped to get a prisoner’s life sentence commuted by President Barak Obama in 2017.

Uthman Adebanjo



Uthman Adebanjo is a Cloud Support Engineer (Analytics) at Amazon Web Services (AWS), working out of Cape Town, South Africa.

He is skilled in business intelligence and ETL solutions with over nine years of experience in database administration, data analysis, scripting and reporting alongside query optimisation.

Uthman is a University of Lagos graduate, who spent nine years at GTBank, moving from Graduate Trainee to Data Engineer, before leaving to work at Amazon.

Adeyemi Adetuwo



Adeyemi Adetuwo works as a Cloud Security at Amazon Web Services.

He graduated from Ashesi University, Ghana. Adeyemi has been employed as an Information Security Analyst in companies like Firstbank, Stanbic IBTC, and Reliance Infosystems.

Adebodun Aina

Adebodun Aina has a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard and works as a Pathways Senior Operations Manager at Amazon.

Before joining Amazon, he worked as a Business Analyst at McKinsey, where he worked on improving vaccine supply chain for a primary health client to minimise the spread of diseases like polio and led the development of a tax revenue generation strategy for one of Africa’s populous country.

He also led the materials management strategy for constructing a public power plan project, a channels revenue growth transformation for a multi-national telecommunications company. He developed and implemented multiple operational effectiveness strategies across industries.

Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo



Ukonwa Kuzi-Orizu Ojo was the Global Chief Marketing Officer for Amazon Prime Video & Studios & General Manager for Prime Video US Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) service. She resigned as CMO in June 2022.

Throughout her career, she has gotten over 50 awards and honours for driving outstanding market-leading results and delivering creative campaigns/innovations.

She has previously worked as CMO at M∙A∙C Cosmetics, Coty, and as Senior Global Director for Knorr at Unilever.

Although she no longer works with the company, she’s definitely one of the Nigerians working at Amazon you should remember, afterwards the fact.