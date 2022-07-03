Mbah: Nkanu East LGA pays Ugwuanyi thank-you visit

*It’s prayer answered – Ugwuanyi

With hearts filled with gratitude, the people of Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, led by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, converged on the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, to thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his rare leadership role in the emergence of their illustrious son, Mbah, as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 gubernatorial election.



The jubilant people of Nkanu East LGA, who were accompanied by the clergy, traditional rulers, present and former public office holders from the council area such as the former Deputy Governor of the state, Bishop Ralph Nwoye, former Member of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Anayo Edeh, the Member representing Nkanu East Constituency, Rt. Hon. Paul Nnajiofor and the Council Chairman, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that he has wiped out their tears and given them a sense of belonging.



They also appreciated the governor for keeping faith with the principles of equity, justice and fairness in the zoning of the governorship position to Enugu East Senatorial District, down to Nkanu East LGA, stressing that the council area is the least developed in Enugu State.



The people pointed out that no amount of gratitude will equate the leadership role Gov. Ugwuanyi played in the emergence of Barr. Mbah, adding that the governor had, on several occasions after he assumed office in 2015, disclosed that Nkanu East was among the three LGAs in the state that were underdeveloped.

They equally thanked Ugwuanyi for his confidence in Barr. Mbah, who they described as a thorough bred, peaceful, humble, God fearing, intelligent, visionary and successful entrepreneur, with sound track record in both private and public dealings.



In their separate remarks, the Chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Hon. Edeh, the PDP LG Chairman, Prince Emeka Nwatu, the PDP Zonal Chairman, Enugu East Senatorial District, Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor, the Party State Youth Leader, Hon. Patrick Okoh, the Chairman, Nkanu East Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Igwe H.A. Edeani, former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Rita Mbah (who spoke on behalf of Nkanu East women), Rt. Hon. Paul Nnajiofor, former Secretary to the State Government and PDP governorship aspirant, Dr. G.O.C Ajah and representatives of Nkanu East Consultative Forum, namely Rt. Hon. Anayo Edeh, Barr. B.C Nwobodo, HRH Igwe Okeke Arum and HRH Igwe Abel Nwobodo, all expressed profound gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for giving them a rare light through the emergence of their tested and trusted son as PDP governorship candidate, in the person of Barr. Mbah.



In an emotion laden voice, Mbah told Ugwuanyi that “what occurred last month, precisely on the 25th of May, where you consciously and through you, we saw the emergence of a gubernatorial candidate from Nkanu East” has kept him trying to understand the concept of gratitude.



“We have dimensioned the word gratitude and it is still not enough to express our heartfelt appreciation”, the governorship candidate said.



“Your Excellency, in fact ordinary words cannot adequately capture the depth of our gratitude. One can only imagine what you had to endure”.