By Sylvester Kwentua

Curvy Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has advised men to marry women who share the Leo Zodiac sign with her, if they want to enjoy their marriage. In a recent Instagram post, the award-winning Nollywood actress explained why she was advising men to go for the Leo zodiac sign women.

“You marry a Leo woman and you get a wife, nurse, pornstar, chef, ride or die and a private investigator…all in one.” Destiny posted.

Destiny Etiko, who was born on the 12th of August, may be stylishly advertising herself, as she is single and it is expected that many men will be seeking her hands in marriage.

In a related news, Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has sent a strong message to her ex-friends who tend to spill her secrets because they are no longer in good terms.The beautiful actress made this known through her verified Instagram page.

“When you are no longer friends with someone, respect the secrets they shared with you. It is called integrity.” Destiny warned.