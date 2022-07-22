Right to Left : Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority Mohammed Bello Koko, Adenrele Sussana Adesina, Executive Director Finance & Admin NPA, National President NARTO Alhaji Yusuf Lawal Othman and Comrade Adewale Adeyanju President General Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) at the NPA in a meeting with the leadership of maritime workers, in Lagos

…after meeting with NPA MD

Members of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, and Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, have suspended their plan to embark on an industrial action.



This development was made possible by the intervention of the management of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, led by its Managing Director, Mohammed Bello Koko.



The decision not to embark on strike anymore was made after a meeting between the NPA boss and the leadership of the unions in Lagos.



The development is seen by industry watchers as pleasant considering the negative impact the strike would have had in the transport sector.



Those at the meeting include Koko, Adenrele Sussana Adesina, Executive Director Finance and Admin, NPA, National President NARTO, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal Othman and Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, President General Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) among others.