By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has petitioned the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, intimating it of its plans three a day strike to compel the Management of APMT management to conclude the Collective Bargaining Agreement, CBA, negotiation.

In a petition dated July 18, 2022, by the Secretary General of MWUN, Felix Akingboye, said “We are constrained to report to you the persistent refusal of the APMT management to conclude Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiation with the union – Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria in spite of concerted efforts to bring negotiations to closure.

“We want to say that Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria has held over four meetings with APMT management all of which ended inconclusively due to the recalcitrant posture of APMT management. Having exhausted all available means of negotiation, the union initially issued APMT management, a seven-day ultimatum which has since elapsed.

“We want to say, further Sir, that Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, being an organisation that believes in due process has intended he strike notice by another three days effective from 18th July 2022 to 6pm Thursday 21st July 2022 to conclude negotiation, otherwise the union might not be able to pacify our members who have grown restive and poised for action.

“Consequent to the above, I am directed to notify you that Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria shall in the event of APMT management’s refusal to conclude negotiation at the expiration of the extended three days notice, shall embark on a three-day working strike strictly in APMT terminals.”