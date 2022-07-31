By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Justice A.Y Ameenullahi of an Area Court in Ilorin has jailed a 38-year-old man, Olawale Samuel for six months imprisonment for stealing a he-goat.

The convict, a resident of Amulegbolola Compound Ogbomoso, Oyo state, was dragged to the Area Court for ‘being in possession’, contrary to section 319 of the penal code law.

The Police FIR revealed that Samuel confessed that he stole the goat in Geri-Alimi Area, Ilorin and brought it to Oja-Oba for sale.

The case was prosecuted on behalf of the police by Inspector Oderinde Abideen.

In his judgement, the trial judge, A.Y Ameenullahi sentenced accused to six month imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine.

