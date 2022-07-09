Recent conversations on social media have got people talking about Premium food brand Mamador’s latest campaign tagged ‘Explore Your Flavour’. The conversation which was sparked with the hashtag #WhatsyourFlavour, got notable influencers and personalities; Veteran Nollywood actor; Ufuoma Mcdermott, Talented chef; Ifeyinwa Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen, Diary of a Naija Girl: Ife Agoro and the notable Lady Painter and Lady Mechanic, share their self-exploration story via videos on their Instagram pages.

The message which was launched as Mamador’s new communication, is a wake-up call for every Nigerian woman to experience life outside of routines and step into a world of endless possibilities; Inspiring women to explore all sides of themselves ‘their flavours’ and seek to achieve fulfilment in their chosen endeavours.

Speaking about the new communication launch and the commitment of the brand to inspiring Nigerian women, Head of Marketing PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo stated that the idea behind the ‘Explore your flavours’ theme was born out of a need to inspire women to pursue those forgotten passions and dreams that may have been pushed aside due to circumstantial coercions and life pressures.

“The average Nigerian woman is nurturing a potential talent or two which she refuses to explore due to circumstances or maybe societal pressure. Mamador is out to give her that boost of confidence she needs to remember those talents and explore her flavours outside of her usual life routines.”

Over the years, Mamador has made strong contributions to the Nigerian society, championing women’s causes, from its innovative virtual Mamador August Meeting, Corporate social initiatives that have been aimed at women at all levels and its celebration of the Nigerian heroics of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Mamador is produced by PZ Wilmar, a joint venture between PZ Cussons and Wilmar International. Mamador products include, cooking oil, seasoning cubes and spread for bread.