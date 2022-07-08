.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and President Muhammadu Buhari’s third daughter from his first marriage, Nana Hadiza, got married on Friday at the Presidential Villa, in a quiet ceremony.

It was gathered that the ceremony took place inside the State House Mosque after the Jumat service, away from prying eyes of uninvited guests, including the media.

I source privy to the ceremony said, “it was performed after the Jamat service”.

According to the source, who spoke under conditions of anonymity, “it’s true, the Attorney-General is now officially an in-law of Mr President. He got married to Hadiza, one of Baba’s daughters from his late first wife, Safinatu.

“The Nikkai was performed after the Jumat in the State House mosque and not many people witnessed it. It was meant to be a private ceremony, so journalists couldn’t have been part of it”, the source said.

With the new marriage, Nana Hadiza becomes Attorney-General Malami’s third wife, having been married to Aisha and Fatima before now.

The bride had once been married to Abdulrahman Mamman Kurfi and had six children before the marriage ended in a divorce.